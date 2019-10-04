BATES COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Authorities are investigating a bizarre fire incident that occurred Friday evening in Butler, Mo.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office says at least one person set a hay structure on fire near a local farm called Autumn Acres, located in the 1300 Block of South Main Street.
The structure burned was built and painted to look like a cow.
The local farm "offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides and many other activities for the family," according to the sheriff's department.
If you have any information about the case, contact police at 660-679-6131.
