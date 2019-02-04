PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Prairie Village.
Authorities say the Great Southern Bank at 5206 W. 95th Street was held up around 1 p.m. on Monday.
The Prairie Village Police Department said the suspect approached a bank teller and demanded money.
A note was handed to the teller.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a maroon stocking cap with dark-colored sunglasses, a gray hoodie and dark-colored pants.
There are no additional details available at this time.
If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the FBI at 816-512-8200.
