FARIBAULT, MINNESOTA (KCTV) -- The Faribault, Minnesota Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that happened there on Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is sharing the information because they were last seen in the KC metro area.
Missing is Miriam Vida Krotzer, a 6-year-old black girl who is 4 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Miriam was taken by her father and grandfather from her residence in Faribault on Wednesday, violating a court order.
It’s believed that the suspects were last seen in the area of Shach Creek Road in the Excelsior Springs, Missouri area on Friday at about 4:20 p.m.
They may be in a silver 2017 Ford Explorer bearing Minnesota plates “073 WKT.”
The possible suspects are:
- Daniel Krotzer, a 33-year-old white man who is 6 feet ,1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
- Ricky Krotzer, a 62-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 198 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees the missing person, suspects, or vehicle, or anyone who has any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Faribault Minnesota Police Department at 507-332-6001.
