LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Linn County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen girl.

Hannah Walter is missing from Prescott, Kansas and was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m.

The police said she may be with Kenneth Jones, a white man who is about 44 years old. She may also be traveling in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Anyone with information about where Walter or Jones may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-795-2665.

