KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is trying to find Ebuga Saidi.
The 76-year-old was last seen near his doctor’s office at 12th Street and Central Avenue in KCK.
He was dropped off for an appointment on Tuesday at 10 a.m., but he never made it to the appointment and has not been seen since.
He is a black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red jacket, white striped shirt, white pants, and red and white socks.
He is nearly blind and has another medical condition that requires continuous treatment.
Saidi only speaks Swahili.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.
