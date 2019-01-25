KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in KC are looking for a woman and her daughter who were last seen on Jan. 5.
Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves were reported missing on Jan. 23.
They were possibly last seen back on Jan. 5 at about 10 p.m. leaving a residence in the 4900 block of Michigan Ave. and then getting into a black, newer-model SUV.
Autumn is 22 years old. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
Louisa is 3 years old and also has blond hair and blue eyes.
Their family is very concerned for their well being.
If you know where they are, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
