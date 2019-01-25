missing mother and daughter
(KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in KC are looking for a woman and her daughter who were last seen on Jan. 5.

Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves were reported missing on Jan. 23.

They were possibly last seen back on Jan. 5 at about 10 p.m. leaving a residence in the 4900 block of Michigan Ave. and then getting into a black, newer-model SUV.

Autumn is 22 years old. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Louisa is 3 years old and also has blond hair and blue eyes.

Their family is very concerned for their well being.

If you know where they are, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.