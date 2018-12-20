KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City crews were working an accident where two people were ejected from the vehicle.
On Thursday at 9:28 p.m., two people were injured and were transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital, however, and was identified on Friday as 44-year-old Ethel R. Daye from Kansas City, Missouri.
The accident took place in the area of 23rd and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
It was a one-vehicle accident.
The authorities said that the car flipped multiple times after going off the road to the left and hitting a large rock. They also said that speed was a factor in the accident.
