FAIRWAY, KS. (KCTV) --- Authorities have identified the driver killed as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson.
----
ORIGINAL STORY
Johnson County Sherriff Department says that due to excessive speeds the driver hit a tree on the side of the road that caused the car to split in half.
JOCO Update Tweet
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Police have responded to fatal crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and W. 55th street early Sunday morning.
WB Shawnee Mission Parkway is closed at W 55th St. Deputies will be clearing the scene in 1-2 hours.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time. Johnson County Sheriff Department tweeted this statement at 6:24 a.m.:
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates from KCTV5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.