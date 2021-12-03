KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the child killed and the suspect involved in Wednesday's shooting at 55th and Everett.
Cariya Reed, 7, was identified as the victim on Friday.
The suspect, Keith Johnson, was found dead inside the home. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A 3-year-old boy and a woman remain in critical condition following the shooting.
ORIGINAL STORY
A suspect barricaded inside a KCK home shot two young children and a woman before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning.
The two children shot are aged 3 and 7. One of those children died from their injuries, according to Kansas City, KS, police.
Officers had responded at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday to a shooting at Welborn Park. Once there, they found a black woman in her 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.
Police said the suspect, a black man with dreads and a red shirt, left the scene in a newer gold SUV and barricaded himself inside a home at 55th Drive and Everett Avenue. As officers were approaching, they heard three gunshots.
Police set up a perimeter and ended up entering the home after a short time. Once inside the home, police found the suspect dead and the two children shot.
Investigators do not yet know the relationship between the man, woman and children.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
