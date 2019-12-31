EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man who died in a crash in Edwardsville, Kansas, on New Year's Eve.
According to police, 26-year-old Taylor Keanu Anderson from Bonner Springs was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima westbound on Kansas Highway 32 around 6:30 p.m.
Police said the car then spun out of control, left the road, rolled over, and came to a rest near a private drive in the 11100 block of Kaw Drive in Edwardsville.
Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The Wyandotte County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and the final results, including the toxicology report, of that autopsy are pending.
