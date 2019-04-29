CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man’s body has been pulled from a lake in Caldwell County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Austin S. Kincade, 30, from Rayville.
Just before 9 a.m., troopers went to an area just south of Polo at Hide-A-Way Lakes after the sheriff’s office said they had found a body in the water.
Troop H marine enforcement troopers with the MSHP recovered Kincade's body.
Investigators with the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are leading the investigation.
An autopsy is pending and further information will be provided to the public when it becomes available.
