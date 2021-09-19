KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believes a Saturday morning fire at a Kansas City church was an arson.
The Harlem Baptist Church caught fire Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
The structure was not destroyed and crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the building, keeping it away from the sanctuary.
About $90,000 of damage was done to the church, which was one of the last standing buildings of the old Harlem, MO. neighborhood. Harlem was annexed by Kansas City in the 1950s.
There were no reported injuries.
Authorities say they will pursue a criminal investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474–TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.