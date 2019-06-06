SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are reporting that a fire that appears to be on Mill Valley High School property.
The city said that a stretch of Monticello will be shut down near the high school so they can investigate the fire.
They tweeted out this information just before 10 p.m.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene for more information. Stay with us for updates.
