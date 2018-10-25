OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Jax Tinsley, 4, was reported missing on Oct. 11 and was found on Wednesday by Mexican authorities in Heroica Veracruz, Mexico.
He is safe and was returned to his father today after being escorted home by special agents with the FBI.
Trina Lynn Tinsley was also found in Mexico and, after returning to the United States, was arrested by agents with the FBI in Houston, Texas.
She is being held in the Harris County, Texas Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Ottawa on a warrant issued by the Franklin County District Court.
"Detectives with the Ottawa Police Department have worked tirelessly to find Jax and are thankful for his safe return," a release from the police department said. "Without the help of the FBI’s Topeka and Kansas City Field Offices this case would not have been solved so quickly. Special Agents with the FBI were involved from the beginning of the investigation and worked closely with staff from the department to achieve a successful outcome. Additionally, the department thanks Jax’s family for their support and understanding-any information not released by police could have jeopardized Jax’s safe return. Detectives know it was an extremely difficult time for the family and were pleased to call the family and inform them of Jax’s safe return."
The investigation is ongoing.
"Detectives will continue to follow up and present evidence to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office to seek prosecution against those responsible for Jax’s disappearance," the release said. "Because it is an ongoing investigation the department will not comment further about the investigative steps taken to locate and recover Jax."
