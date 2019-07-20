BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – On Sunday, the authorities found a man's body in Lake Jacomo.
On Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol had said they are assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a man who went into the water around 4:30 p.m. that day.
They said that the 31-year-old was on a pontoon boat with family when he saw two children in the water who were wearing life jackets but appeared to be struggling. He then jumped into the water to save them.
The children are fine, but that man never resurfaced alive.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, MSHP posted a tweeted saying that they had not located the missing male and had suspended the search due to lack of daylight.
Troopers were back out on the lake Sunday morning to continue the search.
By 3:47 p.m., the man's body was recovered from the lake according to Sgt. Bill Lowe.
Later on Sunday, the authorities identified the man as Fabian Torres-Torres from Kansas City, Missouri.
