KANSAS CITY, MO -- Authorities continue to solicit information regarding the a 2014 murder of Chad Donaldson.
Saturday, marks four years since the homicide.
Donaldson was last seen at the QuikTrip located on Missouri Highway 58 and Interstate 49.
A $4,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
