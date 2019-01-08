LANSING, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Law enforcement agencies are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Department of Corrections officials said Monday they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.
Green is a minimum-security inmate currently imprisoned on an aggravated battery charge out of Wyandotte County.
Department of Corrections spokesman Brett Peterson said Green was believed to be in a camo-painted state vehicle. He abandoned it near 92nd Street and Paralell Avenue in Kansas City, KS near a wooded area. It’s unclear where he went from there.
He is described as black, 5-foot-4-inches, about 196 pounds with brown hair.
Green has a long criminal record in Wyandotte County, including convictions for theft, burglary, fleeing to avoid arrest and forgery.
Schools in Lansing were placed on lockdown after the escape was reported.
Police consider Green dangerous.
“I’m not worried. Even though I do live right across the street from the prison,” Justin Collins, who lives near the correctional facility said. “I’m not worried at all mainly for the fact that there is no reason for you to come right across the street from where you left.”
Green was convicted of fleeing and trying to elude police in Wyandotte County in 2000 and 2002.
