flooding in platte county
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities have closed numerous roads in Platte County due to flooding, including 92 Highway west of Tracy.

They said they are also monitoring the highway east of Tracy because it is partially covered and could also need to be closed.

Here is a full list of closures from Platte County Emergency Management:

  • 92 highway south of Tracy
  • 92 highway west of Tracy
  • Z highway at the Platte River Bridge
  • B highway at KK Highway
  • HH Highway at Bethel Road
  • Interurban at Stubbs Station
  • Interurban at Platte River bridge
  • Interurban at Rattlesnake Cut
  • Sharp's Station road west of Interurban
  • 45 Highway at Nower's road north to county line
  • Humphreys Access road at Platte River
  • All roads in Bean Lake are flooded and impassable.

