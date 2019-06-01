PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities have closed numerous roads in Platte County due to flooding, including 92 Highway west of Tracy.
They said they are also monitoring the highway east of Tracy because it is partially covered and could also need to be closed.
Here is a full list of closures from Platte County Emergency Management:
92 highway south of Tracy
92 highway west of Tracy
Z highway at the Platte River Bridge
B highway at KK Highway
HH Highway at Bethel Road
Interurban at Stubbs Station
Interurban at Platte River bridge
Interurban at Rattlesnake Cut
Sharp's Station road west of Interurban
45 Highway at Nower's road north to county line
Humphreys Access road at Platte River
All roads in Bean Lake are flooded and impassable.
