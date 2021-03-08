KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for information relating to a cold case from 1998, in which a local mother of six was found dead.
According to the FBI and the KBI, the victim was named Rhonda Tribue but may have been known by her maiden name of Rhonda Easley. She was 34 years old.
Rhonda was living in Kansas City, Kansas and was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma at about 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 8, 1998 in the 500 block of S. 94th St. near Edwardsville.
In the early morning hours that same day, she had been seen at the Firelight Lounge.
She was known to frequent the Firelight Lounge, as well as the area of 7th Street and Quindaro Boulevard in KCK.
At the time of hear death, Rhonda was wearing a High Sierra brand, dark purple, corduroy jacket over a gold, lace top. She was also wearing pumpkin-colored jeans and brown sandals.
She is described as having been 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She was of medium build. She had brown eyes and dark brown hair with deep orange/yellow highlights.
The investigation into this cold case began again in 2020.
Due to new information that has come out of that investigation, the authorities are asking for the public's help. So, anyone with information about this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
