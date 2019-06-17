AUGUSTA, KS (KCTV) -- Some Kansas farmers are already taking advantage of a new law.
In April, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a House bill that commercializes and industrializes hemp in the Sunflower state.
“We’re at the beginning of something huge," said Rick Gash, a farmer near Wichita. “So, we’re at the forefront of it and I’m excited and blessed to be there.”
Gash is one of five several farmers who planted hemp in June. The crop will take about 100 days to harvest.
And for Gash, who is farming his family's land, he saw a future here when there may not have been a future at all.
In 2017, on Father's Day, he was in a head-on collision.
“I had a bi-lateral head trauma," he said.
Gash doesn't remember anything about the crash except both drivers involved were toward the center of the road right before the impact.
For most of his recovery, Gash was on pain medication. His wife said it was making him irritable. So she found CBD oil.
And that is where Gash got the idea to push for legal hemp farming.
The 2018 Federal Farm Bill helped Gash get one step closer.
He sees the non-traditional crop as a way to save Kansas farms.
“If we can raise up these farmers it will raise up all of the economy and everything else," he said.
Even though Gash is just getting his inaugural crop in the ground, he can already see a bright economic future.
“The economics of this is much different," he said. “We were talking making 3-,4-,5-hundred dollars profit and an acre and now we’re talking several thousand or more an acre.”
A Cornell University study showed acres with hemp were averaging about $700 in profit.
During the 2019 legislative session in Topeka, hemp was a hot button topic.
“As one of the main agriculture states, we don’t want to be last in the game," Rui Xu, a freshman Democrat sitting on the Agriculture Committee, said.
“Commercial industrial hemp was definitely the biggest issue that we touched on. It’s defiantly going to have the biggest impact on the most amount of people here in Kansas," he said.
Both men stress, hemp is not marijuana. They are cousins and have similarities. Those similarities, including smell, worried Kansas law enforcement.
2019 is a test year for hemp in the state. It is a low water crop which can make is appealing to farmers during a Kansas drought.
“I would expect next year to be much better," Gash said.
He should know how well the new crop is doing at the end of August.
