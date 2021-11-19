KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Throughout the Eric DeValkenaear criminal case, the Fourth Amendment was a topic of discussion.
Jackson County Judge J. Dale Youngs said he reached a guilty verdict because this case involved issues of law related to the Fourth Amendment.
Youngs said there was not a “hot pursuit” exception because a car chase that Lamb was involved in had ended and the officers did not have a warrant, probable cause, or permission to be on private property.
"Sergeant Schwalm and he were unlawfully on the property that they were both escalating a situation that previously had deescalated and that their actions created or exacerbated the risk," Youngs said.
Attorney Greg Watt said by law, officers must have a search warrant except in certain cases.
"The most common exception you see in cases like this is what we call exigent circumstances," Watt said. "If there is a crime being committed, the officer doesn’t have to stop go get a warrant. They can pursue the law enforcement activities and execute their duties accordingly."
Watt said the fact a judge made the ruling rather than a jury made a difference.
"From my perspective, if the facts are on my side, I want to try my case to twelve people," he said. "If the law is on my side, I want to try my case to a judge because that individual knows the law better than anybody in the room."
Before Friday's verdict, prosecutors said the officers didn't have a search warrant and had no reason to be in Lamb's backyard. Prosecutor Dion Sankar said clearing the detective of the charges would “shred the Fourth Amendment,” which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.
