JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) — The attorney for three women who are suing the State of Missouri over Medicaid expansion have filed an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.
The appeal came after a Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that the voter-approved amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion.
Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism.
Beetem wrote that the amendment “indirectly requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative and is therefore unconstitutional.”
Voters approved Medicaid expansion last August, passing a constitutional amendment by 53 percent of the vote. It was set to take effect July 1.
