WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- Attorney General William Barr will be resigning, according to President Donald Trump.
The president posted about the development on Monday and said Barr will be "leaving just before Christmas."
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will be taking over as acting Attorney General.
The president tweeted:
"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!"
He also tweeted Barr's resignation letter.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
