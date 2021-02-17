OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The attorney for an Olathe man charged in connection to January 6's riot at the U.S. Capitol is blaming former President Trump for that day's events and their client's actions.

William Norman Chrestman from Olathe was arrested this month on several federal charges.

In a court filing, his attorneys placed the blame on Trump for Chrestman's actions.

"It is an astounding thing to imagine storming the United States Capitol with sticks and flags and bear spray, arrayed against armed and highly trained law enforcement," Chrestman's team said in the filing. "Only someone who thought they had an official endorsement would even attempt such a thing. And a Proud Boy who had been paying attention would very much believe he did."

The filing said Chrestman and other rioters were "actively misled" by Trump.

"The Capitol Hill rioters were actively misled by “the voice of the State most presently speaking; former President Donald Trump," the filing said. "Trump told the assembled rabble what they must do; they followed his instructions. Then, he ratified their actions, cementing his symbiotic relationship with the rioters."

Attorneys also pointed to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's speech following his impeachment vote. In the speech, McConnell said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day."

Another preliminary hearing is set for March 1, 2021.