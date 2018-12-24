KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An attempted robbery resulted in a double shooting Sunday night, police say.
Officers responded about 10:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Birch Street at the Silver City Apartments in response to an attempted robbery.
When they arrived on scene, police found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries.
The shooter is still on the loose.
