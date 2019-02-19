190218_Trenton-downtown-fire.PNG

TRENTON, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now investigating a damaging fire in Trenton, MO.

The fire in downtown Trenton destroyed two buildings Monday and left a third one burning.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in a series of buildings across the street from the county courthouse and the sheriff’s office.

According to the Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs, the buildings contained a pawn shop, beauty shop and the Chamber of Commerce offices.

Briggs said there were no injuries reported at the scene.

He also noted that power was out for  nearly a third of the town for about two and a half hours.

Service has been restored to some customers, but others will be without power through the night.

