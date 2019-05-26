KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The ATF is investigating after a car exploded on Sunday morning.
The police chief said it happened at 61st and Leavenworth.
The ATF's special agents and bomb technicians and explosives specialists are working with the police to determine the cause of the explosion.
The ATF said that it is too early in the investigation to know the cause.
However, the KCK police chief tweeted that a device had exploded in a car.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
