ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are working hard trying to get the upper hand on mother nature before the rain hits and things get worse.
Volunteers spent the weekend and Monday filling sandbags. About 60 volunteers have put together more than 6,000 sandbags all in an effort to keep the river where it belongs and that is no easy task.
"We are anticipating at least two more feet down here and so if that happens it'll be over top and some of the levees that we have down here, and these are just farmer levees that we're dealing with, but they're levees right along the Missouri River," Ron Hook, who is the Buchanan County Commissioner, said.
Pam Harden grew up in Winthrop Missouri. She said for the most part, flooding in the past has hit the basements pretty hard but spared much of the living spaces.
"God's been good to us. God blessed us," Harden said.
Frank Lassen said he's not worried about a catastrophe but will use the tricks of the trade passed down around now for generations.
"I just kept dumping Clorox in the basement in case of water and then made sure windows were open about yay far so that Eric can get through and mold won't build up and that took care of these three houses. We never had any problems," Lassen said.
Buchanan County officials just across the state line said it'll be Thursday before they'll know exactly how bad it's going to get. They also said they could still use some more help filling the sandbags.
Hook said you can call him on his cell phone at 816-351-1019 for direction and instruction if you want to help out.
