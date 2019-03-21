ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Residents in three communities along the Missouri River have been asked to evacuate as the levee has breached.
Sugar Creek, Winthrop and Missouri Bottom areas received the order.
According to Atchison County Emergency Management, sand bagging has now ceased and levees are over-topping. They also say the Red Cross will have an emergency shelter set up Friday morning at either Rushville Christian Church or God's Mountain.
Authorities say the Missouri Department of Transportation is on site ready to close U.S. Highway 59 as the water gets closer.
The Missouri River swelled following heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this month. The flooding has damaged hundreds of homes in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, and been blamed for at least three deaths.
Authorities have also rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri.
The State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that water patrol troopers worked into the night Wednesday in and around Craig. Four people were pulled from homes, while three were rescued from a boat that ran out of gas.
The town of roughly 220 people began flooding after a levee breach, with several homes inundated with water. A local ethanol plant was also shut down amid the flooding.
The flooding has also taken a heavy toll on agriculture, inundating tens of thousands of acres, threatening stockpiled grain and killing livestock.
