OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Record breaking heat didn't keep people indoors on Thursday, though some didn't have a choice.
You could say Eric Zahn takes comfort in the comfort of others. He owns Smart Heating and Cooling, a business that seems to heat up with the weather.
"I see a lot of refrigerant levels, miscellaneous problems like dirty blower fans and cooling coils," he said.
On Thursday, Zahn took a call from an Olathe resident whose air conditioning wasn't keeping up with the sweltering weather.
Zahn said the problem was likely a unit that was undersized for the home.
The muggy weather hit quickly as checked it to be sure.
"If your AC is working right it's putting out hot air and I'm right over the top of it sometimes," he said.
Down the street, another small business owner toiled in the heat. Connor Hagerman runs a landscaping operation in the summers. The 17-year-old doesn't mind working in the heat for some extra cash.
"I can't wear a t-shirt," he said. "The tank top helps a lot."
Some people enjoyed a day outdoors by choice. Brennan Voss stayed in the shade of the disc golf course at Prairie Center Park, taking practice shots at a chain net.
He didn't mind the hot day. The park was quiet except for a few families enjoying the playground for a few minutes at a time.
"I just hope people get out and get active a little bit," he said. "We've been stuck inside for a couple months because of COVID."
Zahn was looking forward to a few minutes in the air conditioner at the end of his day.
"I just like helping people out," he said. "I'm a small company. They're happy and I'm happy. It's a win win."
