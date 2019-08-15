TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- Do you know someone who has a stop sign or other traffic sign hanging up in their garage? A Kansas police department is now emphasizing that is a serious crime.
Tonganoxie has noticed at least six stop signs in the northeast side of town are missing. The police posed about five intersections on Facebook.
The public works department put up temporary signs until they can replace them. Replacements cost about $250 each.
The police want to find whoever is taking them. They also want to make it clear that it’s not a joke.
“It’s actually criminal damage and theft, so it’s not the number one crime on our list that we’re investigating but it is serious,” said Tonganoxie Police Chief Greg Lawson.
“The more mature me is like, ‘Well, those cost taxpayer money,’” said Kay Johnson, a resident. “The younger part of me saw people doing it and it’s just like, ‘That was dumb.’”
The police are asking neighbors in the area to check for any surveillance footage they may have to help them catch the traffic sign thieves.
