KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash that involved a semi-truck.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at about 8 p.m. on northbound 71 Highway near I-470.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the two left lanes of 71 Highway were listed as being closed.

By 8:45 p.m., it was completely closed.

The crash is being investigated.

