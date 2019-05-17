KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City Police Department officer was injured in a crash that happened on Friday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Two officers were in the vehicle when the crash happened. A female officer was injured. It’s currently unknown whether the other was injured.
The officers were not responding to a call when the crash happened.
Four people were reportedly taken to the hospital. One person had to be extricated.
No one’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Witnesses said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
