KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a semi and a car on Interstate 435 at 87th Street.
Two southbound lanes are closed at this time. Police say they will be on the scene for awhile.
Identities have not been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh page for the latest update.
