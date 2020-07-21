CASS COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A July 3rd party in Cass County has now been linked to over 50 coronavirus cases.
The Cass County Health Department confirms that there are now at least 50 cases stemming from the same party.
The party took place at a home between Harrisonville and Garden City.
Initially five cases were reported July 10. Anyone who went to the party was encouraged to quarantine for 14 days.
Over half of Cass County's reported 420 cases have occurred so far in July.
