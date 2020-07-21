Cass County cases

Over half of Cass County's reported 420 cases have occurred so far in July. (Cass County Health Department) 

 Courtesy: Cass County Health Department

CASS COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A July 3rd party in Cass County has now been linked to over 50 coronavirus cases.

The Cass County Health Department confirms that there are now at least 50 cases stemming from the same party.

The party took place at a home between Harrisonville and Garden City.

Initially five cases were reported July 10. Anyone who went to the party was encouraged to quarantine for 14 days.

Over half of Cass County's reported 420 cases have occurred so far in July.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.