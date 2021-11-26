GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) --- At least four horses were killed after a loaded horse trailer caught fire in a crash.
The crash happened in the area of Interstate 70 eastbound a just west of Grain Valley, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
It's recommended to avoid the area.
A view from the nearby KC Scout cam of that fire involving a truck hauling a horse trailer on eastbound I-70 just west of Grain Valley in Jackson County, MO. pic.twitter.com/Vxe3dTlDWM— Shain Bergan (@NewsHoundShain) November 26, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
