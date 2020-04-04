LEE'S SUMMIT, MO. (KCTV) --- An associate at the John Knox Village Care Center has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
John Knox Village said in a statement the associate last worked on campus on March 25 and "works in a non-patient care position in a contained area."
“Our focus remains 100 percent on the health and well-being of the entire John Knox Village community," said Dan Rexroth, president and CEO, John Knox Village. "I know our associates have – and will continue to – work tirelessly to protect everyone who lives and works at the Village. Our mission to Enrich Lives and Build Community has never been more meaningful."
John Knox says it has been screening associates daily. They are also continuing to follow protocols and procedures.
