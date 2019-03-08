Aspiring comedians living on the spectrum take stage to find humor in autism

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Aspiring comedians took to the stage Friday at The Living Room Theater, some of them had never been in front of a live audience.
Their material came from a different kind of experience.
Like every good comedian, Joe Harman draws on his life, living independently as an adult with autism.
"It's not always easy to laugh at autism," he said.
He's one of several acts, each with a unique perspective.
"It's been three years since we got a diagnosis. We still struggle sometimes," Ventura Rangel said.
Rangel is sharing stories about her son, Atticus.
"A lot of times, it's difficult for families on the autism spectrum. It seems very lonely," she said.
"People don't know how to react to us," Harman said.
They call their show "An Evening with the Rents," filling The Living Room Theater with other families who live with autism.
"They're going to be in an audience of people who get it," said Kelly Lee, who runs Camp Encourage. "We provide overnight camps for kids with autism spectrum disorder."
Proceeds from the show go toward scholarships for families.
"We get them together throughout the year to connect," Lee said.
Sometimes it's more about reflecting, finding humor in the challenges.
"A lot of the stuff we go through is pretty hilarious," Harman said. "It shouldn't be a taboo. It's something we have to deal with no matter what."
They know autism is the setup not the punchline.
"It's OK to laugh. It's what you do after that really matters," Harman said.
All the performers have worked on their sets for months with the help of professional comedians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.