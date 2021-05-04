Undercover NYPD officer arrests woman who allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs and threatened violence

An undercover officer with the New York Police Department arrested a woman yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Chinatown nail salon. The arrest was the first since the department dedicated more manpower at the end of March in response to the increase of anti-Asian violence.

    NEW YORK (WCBS) -- The NYPD wants your help finding whoever attacked an Asian woman Sunday near Times Square.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue.

Police said two women were walking when they were approached by the suspect, who told them to take off their masks and then struck one of the women with a hammer.

The 31-year-old victim was hospitalized with a cut to her head, but is expected to be OK.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack as a possible bias crime.

