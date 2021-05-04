Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WCBS) -- The NYPD wants your help finding whoever attacked an Asian woman Sunday near Times Square.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue.
Police said two women were walking when they were approached by the suspect, who told them to take off their masks and then struck one of the women with a hammer.
The 31-year-old victim was hospitalized with a cut to her head, but is expected to be OK.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack as a possible bias crime.
