LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- They say good things are worth the wait.
Across Kansas City, there are a lot of families waiting for backyard pools.
Prices and wait times for all types of construction jumped in 2020.
Micah Clifton is the Operations Manager for Complete Outdoor Living. Clifton says time at home drove her clients to them.
“They wanted their own pool in their backyard and our phones starting ringing off the hook," Clifton said.
Clifton says pre-pandemic, there were normally two or three people on the wait list at a time.
Now, she says there are 10.
“That’s what really makes it come to life and makes the wait a little easier because you know what you’re going to get.”
One metro family still waiting is the Huber family, who have waited for a year.
Marsha Huber said she doesn't even mind the higher prices.
“Family time, you can’t put a price tag on. And you can do it all in your backyard," she said.
The demand for backyard pools is increasing as opportunities for public pools across the metro are decreasing.
Some public pools remain closed because of lifeguard shortages. Just last week, a pool in Independence limited swimming to people only from the area.
