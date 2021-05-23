KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Hope is on the horizon for a summer of normalcy in Kansas City as vaccinations increase, and more people feel comfortable getting out and about.
Sunday afternoon in Westport almost looked like a pre-pandemic weekend, so much so that out-of-town visitors who hadn’t been to Kansas City in over a year questioned if anything had changed at all.
“I was actually asking people earlier is this how it’s been all along? And they’re like ‘no it just got back to this.’ And I’m like really? Because this is what it was like back before when I came here,” Paul from Arkansas said.
Around the entertainment district you saw very few people wearing masks. Patios outside bars and restaurants were packed. Even parking was hard to find.
“It’s nice to see people just getting back out and just having a good time,” one man said.
But there are still reminders about the difficult past year. HopCat, which closed during the pandemic, has a realtor’s sign in the window asking for new tenants. Across the street, the space that used to be the Corner Café sits empty.
Those are two of at least 30 Kansas City area bars and restaurants that permanently closed during the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 closed down for good nationwide.
But some restaurants that closed are now opening back up.
Beer Kitchen in Westport was shut down for a year, but is now back open.
“They can reopen their doors and have people come back in, that’s great. A lot of businesses didn’t make it,” said one man who was excited to have Beer Kitchen appetizers for the first time in more than a year.
Cocktail bar Julep is also planning a re-opening soon after being closed during the winter months. They’re making a lot of renovations to the space.
“It’s awesome. It’s nice to see local businesses getting back open because everybody wanted everybody to get back to work. So it’s nice to see the businesses open and everyone being a part of what people want to do,” Tony Hayman said.
Data from Open Table shows reservations at most restaurants across the country are back to pre-pandemic levels.
The reduced restrictions helping make the restaurant comeback possible make some people uneasy.
“I think it’s nice to see people being able to get out and about. It is a little bit nerve-racking to see so many people with no masks. But I know I guess we’ll have to get used to it,” one woman said.
“I’m little nervous. I mean because if people haven’t had their vaccinations, it’s your choice of course, but until we get everything under control I’m not going to feel fully comfortable, comfortable. But there’s hope,” said another man.
People and business owners both seem hopeful that normalcy will continue to be restored by summer as the vaccination rate goes up, and people get back to work and able to get out and spend time and money enjoying themselves.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to just kind of move and get out. Because I feel like last summer I was just cooped up,” one woman said.
