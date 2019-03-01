KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Many of us remember the case of the missing giant inflatable colon.
It was a mystery that kept Kansas City residents on the edge of their seats for a dozen days.
With the #StolenColon hashtag going viral, many jokes and demands for answers were made all across social media.
Now, with Friday marking the start of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the stolon colon is back to work.
The 10-foot-by-10-foot, 150-pound, pink inflatable intestine was stolen out of the bed of a pick-up-truck in Brookside. It had been folded up and inside of a box.
Police located the stolon colon after receiving a tip that the colon was spotted in the 7100 block of Virginia Street.
Kansas City police detective Robert Martin was one of the ones on this case.
He says they had to go door to door asking people about it and that it was definitely one of the more interesting assignments he’s been on.
"They’d be like, 'Stolon colon what are you talking about? Well it’s this big inflatable colon. And some people would look at you like you’re trying to pull a prank on them. We just had to break it down and explain this is the real deal. This is not a joke. It was humorous and kind of awkward explaining it.”
Police have not caught the suspect who stole the colon.
