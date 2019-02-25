KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local artists are pulling out of a popular downtown venue, saying they simply can’t play at The Garment House.
The concert and performance hall issued an apology on its website and through social media, but it’s not exactly clear what it is sorry for.
The four-story building located at 1000 Broadway Blvd. has a different concept on each floor. There’s an arcade, bistro, jazz lounge and music venue.
Singer and songwriter Nicolette Paige has performed there a handful of times, but she says she won’t be playing there again after a comment from management.
“I’m outraged about it because were supposed to be a community. We’re supposed to lift each other up,” she said.
Paige posted on her social media saying, “due to The Garment House in KCMO not allowing ‘black music’ to be played anywhere in the building, I will no longer be booking shows.”
“You say you don’t want black music being played … what does that mean? You don’t want black people there? Is that what it is? Because let me tell you, right now, jazz music came from black people. They came from black culture. Rock came from black culture, hip-hop, obviously,” she said.
On her post, Caleb Coop wrote that he was the entertainment director of the building. He says he was told that there is no “black music” to be played moving forward. He also said he quit.
The Garment House posted a statement on their social media and website, issuing an apology saying, “we never condone any form of racism, innuendo or stereotyping.”
The Garment House would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was offended or made uncomfortable in any way by a recent incident involving our building.
We never condone any form of racism, innuendo, or stereotyping.
Our goal is the treat others with the respect and dignity that each person rightly deserves. We will continue reviewing our policies and training materials to ensure that we are always striving to achieve this goal.
The Garment House is a community-driven establishment with the mission of providing safe, inclusive programming for everyone to enjoy.
The Garment House would not comment when asked what prompted the statement and if it was related to music at the venue.
However, the company is engaging with people on their Facebook page. They told one person that they are committed to playing all types of music that their customers are interested in.
But, artists, like Paige, say it is too late. She won’t be back.
“We come in here and equal as humans, but we’re not truly treated equal, and that’s got to change,” she said.
This is also affecting local events. 816 Day celebrates Kansas City. KCTV5 was told The Garment House will no longer be the location for this event. They are now looking at having it in the 18th and Vine District.
