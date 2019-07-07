KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a church fire in Kansas City, Kansas.
Firefighters were called overnight Sunday to the Wyandotte Tabernacle Church at 1229 S. 59th Street after a passerby saw fames coming for the basement of building.
When crews arrived on the scene, the church was completely engulfed in flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.