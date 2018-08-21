Arson charges filed against man in connection to fire on North Wallace Drive

Charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man in connection to a fire that left one person with third-degree burns and killed two dogs.
Charging documents say Brandon West has been charged with arson.
The documents state West was ranting about his estranged wife and current girlfriend, then he poured gasoline on the carpet and ignited the home.
Firefighters in Kansas City battled a two-alarm fire in the 4800 block of N. Wallace Drive.
The fire broke out around 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday evening. It was under control at 6:36 p.m.
The Kansas City Firefighters Union Twitter account posted that smoke and fire were showing on arrival.
