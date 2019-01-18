KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – For many experts the AFC Championship game is the story between two quarterbacks: Mahomes, the future, and Brady the GOAT. But there’s a third quarterback in this story.
Before ‘Terrific Tom’ won his first Super Bowl and before he took the field as a Michigan Wolverine, Brady was a huge fan of another GOAT, Joe Montana.
Back in 2012, in an article Boston Globe writer John Powers wrote:
“Tom Brady was 2 years old when Joe Montana pulled on a 49ers jersey. By the time his hero had won four Super Bowls, Brady was wearing the No. 16 replica and tossing parking-lot spirals at Candlestick.”
As the story goes, Brady was passed up by the 49ers in the NFL draft landing in New England. The exact opposite coast of his hometown hero. He would team up with arguably the greatest NFL Head Coach since Don Shula and go on to a Hall of Fame worthy career.
But it’s somewhat fitting that Brady would head to Arrowhead Stadium this year. It's the home of the franchise his hero played his last season for.
Of course, until this season, Montana held a significant mark for the Chiefs. Montana was the last quarterback to win a playoff game and take Kansas City to the AFC Championship game. That was until the future came to town.
It took 25 seasons for Patrick Mahomes to lift the playoff curse off Arrowhead.
In the same season Mahomes was named MVP and Offensive Player of The Year by The Pro Football Writers of America.
For many experts, Mahomes represents where the future of the NFL is headed. For some wilder fans, he’s the next GOAT.
But no matter how you look at it Sunday’s game will mean one thing for sure, a trip to the Super Bowl.
However, one cold game in Kansas City could be the crossroads of the past, present, and future of the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.