Arrowhead ranked 68th in food safety inspections

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As you get ready for the big game Saturday, you’re probably planning out what you wear, but what about what you're going to eat?
Just so you know, this isn’t a report telling you don’t eat the food at Arrowhead, in fact the majority of the food locations didn’t have serious violations. But nearly half did. This was a report from ESPN who investigated food inspection reports at the more than 100 pro sports venues in the country.
Arrowhead wasn’t the worst, it ranked the 68th worst.
ESPN reviewed inspection reports for 2016 and 2017 finding about 46% of food outlets at Arrowhead had high level violations. High level violation being one that poses a threat for food borne illness.
Like September 2016, there were open boxes of raw chicken above guacamole in a cooler, risking contamination.
In August of 2017, inspectors found dead bugs between coolers during an inspection of a barbecue stand.
In September of 2017, inspectors found dead roaches and other insects in a corner near a water cooler at a concession stand.
But it could’ve been worse if you’re wondering who the top three offenders were
The Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina where the Hornets play.
The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Michigan.
And third worst is The American Airlines Center in Dallas where both of Dallas’ NBA and NHL teams play.
If you want to read details of any of those reports or read the details of any of the Kansas City, Missouri food safety inceptions, the KCMO Health Department keeps them all online. Click here for more.
For the ESPN report, click here.
We reached out to the chiefs for comment and will update you when we hear back.
