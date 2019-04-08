INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department said 24 people were arrested during a human trafficking sting operation last week.
The undercover operation, performed by the Independence Criminal Investigations Unit and members of Homeland Security Investigations, occurred at a hotel in the area of Interstate 70 and Noland Road.
Police say four human trafficking victims were rescued, including one person considered missing.
Investigators say 34 total criminal charges will be filed, including 15 for prostitution, three for resisting arrest and three for possessing illegal drugs.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
