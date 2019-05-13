KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas police arrested 219 people, many of them gang members.
This 60-day operation was a collaboration between Kansas City, Kansas police, the U.S. Marshal Service, the DEA, Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI.
They had a $60,000 budget to pay out overtime for the local and state law enforcement involved. From March 1st until the end of April, the task force targeted five districts with the most crime in KCK.
They did a similar operation last year and saw some pretty significant results. Drive by shootings for example fell by a dozen from 2017-2018 and again in 2019.
Burglaries and thefts also went down. 145 fewer crimes were committed in the same time frame and same locations from last year. It’s a strategy they say is working and that they will continue.
“These people commit crimes every day, of one kind or another. They work every day doing something. Might be theft, might be a drive by shooting, might be a crime of violence, might be a drug deal. Whatever it is, if you take them out of society, and put them in jail, they’re off the street,” Ron Miller, who is the U.S. Marshal, District of Kansas, said.
The idea behind this is to form relationships in the community to get more tips, and to arrest the small percentage of offenders committing the highest percentage of crime.
KCK just got a federal grant to keep that strategy going and to commission a study that will determine if they’re really eliminating crime or just pushing it around to other parts of the metro.
