OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) — Four people are accused of using counterfeit $100 bills on shopping sprees across the Kansas City area.
Prosecutors say the four were caught after Overland Park Marriott Hotel employee reported seeing them throwing trash away in containers that weren't near their rooms. Prosecutors say the suspects were trying to dispose of evidence after they altered $1 bills to look like $100 bills.
Steven Shane Escamilla and John Sebestyen, from California; Courtney Campbell, from Arizona; and Jonathan Washington, whose address is unknown; .
They are charged with conspiracy to commit counterfeiting. They also are each charged with possessing counterfeit money and drug violations.
Prosecutors say they used the counterfeit bills to buy items at chain stores, then returned those items for cash refunds at different locations of the same chains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.